Celebs Redefine the LBD at the Revolve Awards 2017

There's a reason why the LBD is a wardrobe staple: You can wear it anywhere—award ceremonies included.

Case in point: the inaugural 2017 Revolve Awards.

Celebrities, influencers and fashion obsessives came together Thursday night to honor the biggest trendsetters in the digital landscape. While the red carpet arrivals provided plenty of #outfitinspo, there was one prominent trend that really stole the night: LBDs.

Before you assume we're talking about the classic iteration (think: Breakfast at Tiffany's), this is the Revolve we're talking about, which means every body-hugging, black mini had a little something extra about it.