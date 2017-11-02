Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Not Back Together Just Yet

Attention all Jelena fans: Your two favorite singers aren't officially back together just yet.

It's no secret that Selena Gomez has been spending quality time with Justin Bieber following her split from The Weeknd.

And while reports are already calling these too back together, E! News has learned things aren't exactly official.

"Justin and Selena are seeing each other and will continue to be spending time together but haven't described it as an official couple," a source shared with E! News. "Right now, they are figuring out if it will work again between the two."

In fact, these two aren't calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend at this time.