Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

It's time to announce the best dressed celebs of the week!

(We're sure you've been waiting on pins and needles for this moment.)

This week, stars took a more glam approach to their ensembles, attending high-profile events like the premieres of Murder on the Orient Express, A Bad Moms Christmas and National Geographic's The Long Road Home. The dresses were long, the fabrics were fancy and the beauty looks gave us tons of inspiration for the holidays to come. This week's best dressed also gave us a tease of the gowns we expect to see during the red carpet season.

Not all of the winners were in couture though. Busy Philipps channeled her most fashionable Sister Wife in a men's-inspired-yet-feminine frock, while Naomi Campbell showed us what modern architecture looks like through the lens of fashion.

For more best dressed looks of the week, keep scrolling.

Naomi Campbell

Expect the unexpected from the veteran model, who wore an asymmetric stunner to the 2017 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art. 

Dakota Fanning

We love how this cream confection cinches in right at the waist, creating a subtle shape and volume on the petite actress. 

Kate Bosworth

There are not many times in your life when you can wear a head-to-toe, pink, tulle gown as an adult. But when you do get the opportunity, work it like Kate. 

Nicole Scherzinger

The former Pussycat Dolls singer is inspiration for every glam bride, wearing a sequined gown with plunging neckline at  the Pride of Britain Awards 2017 in London. 

Busy Philipps

The actress is part Sister Wives, part menswear-inspired and all fashion risk-taker at the Chairish x Athena Calderone Cook Beautiful LA Dinner. 

Heidi Klum

The Project Runway star is a vision in white...and sheer, iridescent fabric while hitting up the talk-show circuit. The two-tone dress is giving us modern mermaid vibes. 

Mila Kunis

The A Bad Moms Christmas star looked pretty badass in an LBD with sequin embellishments. It's edgy and totally holiday appropriate. 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Farming star donned a coordinating brocade suit to the PORTER Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles. 

Kristen Bell

You can look sexy and conservative at the same time. Do as the actress at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere and flaunt strategically placed cutouts on a long-sleeve, floor-length dress. 

Michelle Pfeiffer

The veteran actress gives us a lesson in simple-chic at the world premiere of the Murder on the Orient Express.

Daisy Ridley

The actress would make anyone green with envy in her halter, A-line gown. Got a fancy holiday event coming up? Here's your inspiration. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Who said red and pink are reserved for Valentine's Day? Jason Statham's better half proves you can coordinate the sweet color combo into something chic with the right design details. The embroidery on the silk skirt and sequins on Rosie's clutch and shoes add texture and dimension to the feminine ensemble. 

Which celeb really killed it this week?

