Revolve Awards 2017 Arrivals: Shay Mitchell, Chrissy Teigen & More

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner's Runway Alter Egos

ESC: Revolve Awards, Chrissy Teigen

Celebs Redefine the LBD at the Revolve Awards 2017

ESC: Revolve Awards, Shay Mitchell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Revolve has become a fashion hub for influencers and celebrities alike, and now it's awarding the most influential style stars at the inaugural Revolve Awards.

Located at the recently-opened Dream Hotel, the award show celebrates fashion on social media, honoring trendsetters you may not know but need to follow, stat. Awards include YouTube Channel of the Year, Best Beauty Influencer, #COUPLEGOALS of the Year and Best Influencer Brand. Voting was put in the hands of the public. On Thursday night, with the digital ballots closed, the fashion forward, like host Shay Mitchell in her h:ours x Revolve Branden Midi Dress, walked the carpet in their best.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Rosie Hunting Whiteley, Mila Kunis & More

Who will win it all? We'll just have to wait. In the meantime, the arrivals serve as a welcomed reminder to what this show is all about.

ESC: Revolve Awards, Nicole Richie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

ESC: Revolve Awards, Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

ESC: Revolve Awards, Romee Strijd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Shay Mitchell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

ESC: Revolve Awards, Jasmine Sanders

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

ESC: Revolve Awards, Ashley Tisdale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Delilah Hamlin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Delilah Hamlin

ESC: Revolve Awards, Teyana Taylor, Marianna Hewitt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

ESC: Revolve Awards, Aimee Song

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aimee Song

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Rachel Zoe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

ESC: Revolve Awards, Camila Coelho

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Coelho

ESC: Revolve Awards, Whitney Port

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whitney Port

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Elsa Hosk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

ESC: Revolve Awards, Cara Santana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cara Santana

ESC: Revolve Awards, Teyana Taylor, Marianna Hewitt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marianna Hewitt

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Chanel Iman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

ESC: Revolve Awards, Jessica Gomes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Gomes

ESC: Revolve Awards, Hrush Achemyan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hrush Achemyan

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Violet Benson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Violet Benson

ESC: Revolve Awards, Jenn Im

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenn Im

ESC: Revolve Awards, Belen Hostalet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Belen Hostalet

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Kara Del Toro

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kara Del Toro

ESC: Revolve Awards, Jill Wallace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jill Wallace

ESC: Revolve Awards, Janice Joostema

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janice Joostema

Article continues below

ESC: Revolve Awards, Lorna Andrews

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lorna Andres

ESC: Revolve Awards, Racquel Natasha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Racquel Natasha

ESC: Revolve Awards, Claudia Sulewski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE:  How to Freshen Up Your Brows at Home Like Khloe Kardashian

RELATED ARTICLE:  November 2017 Horoscopes: How the Stars Affect Your Fall Wardrobe

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Chrissy Teigen , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.