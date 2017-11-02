Fall Plaid Is the Throwback Trend You Didn't See Coming

Something about plaid fabric just feels very old school.
Is anyone else's mind going straight to Cher from Clueless in her yellow plaid skirt-blazer combo circa 1990? Sure the pattern dates way further back than that, but who's counting? Besides, if you've ever wore any kind of school uniform, you can bet there was a checked-variation in there somewhere.
But the important question is: Why do we suddenly want everything in our fall wardrobe be done in this throwback pattern? Maybe it's the nostalgia factor, who knows. But one look around the internet and you'll be sold, too.
From blazers, to wool coats, booties and more, plaid is the hot fall pattern you didn't see coming.
Ganni Charron Checked Cotton-Blend Seersucker Jumpsuit, $280
Article continues below
Current/Elliott The Prep School Fringed Plaid Cotton-Flannel Shirt, $89
Article continues below
BB Dakota Kennedi Coat, $145
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Holzweiler Dipper Fringed Plaid Wool and Cashmere-Blend Wrap, $260
Article continues below
Article continues below
Fall plaid, we see you.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.