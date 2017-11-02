Carly Waddell is in her "happy place."

The Bachelor in Paradise star is currently enjoying a babymoon in Maui with her husband, Evan Bass. "Mommy and baby are in their Happy Place #babymoon," Carly wrote alongside a photo of herself on the beach. Evan also posted a photo of the couple enjoying their time together in Maui.

The couple became engaged on the season three finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. In June 2017, amid BiP show controversy, Carly and Evan tied the knot on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.