Corey Feldman says former actor Jon Grissom, who starred with him and Corey Haim in two films, sexually molested him as a child.

The accused man, whose name is often misspelled as "John Grissom," has not commented.

Last month, the 46-year-old Goonies actor released a seven-minute video, saying that he can named six people who allegedly committed sexual abuse and hopes to produce a movie about his life and the problem of pedophilia in Hollywood. The actor had often spoken out about the issue and in his 2013 memoir Coreyography, he named one of his alleged abusers, "Ron Crimson." On an episode of the Dr. Oz show that aired on Thursday, he confirmed to Dr. Mehmet Oz that that man is really Grissom.

"That is him," Feldman said as Oz held up a photo of the former actor on his phone. "That's the guy."

"This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim," Feldman said. "He still taunts it and flaunts it."

For years, since Feldman's book was released, people had speculated that "Ron Crimson" was Grissom.

"We had to change the names legally," Feldman told Oz. "The lawyers made me change the names. ... They gave me a list of three or four, you know, names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name."