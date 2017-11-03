Welcome to the third installment of E! News' newest weekly feature, What They Watch, a profile of those working in TV and their TV loves and habits both past and present.

Leslie Grossman has been everywhere lately, in the best way.

She played Meadow Wilton on this season of American Horror Story (until she died, RIP), and also appeared in flashbacks as Eleanor's mom on The Good Place. She has also had guest appearances on Scandal, Speechless, 2 Broke Girls, Modern Family, Faking It, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Grey's Anatomy, What I Like About You, 10 Things I Hate About You, CSI, Charmed, and many more.

But perhaps there are two things Grossman is best known and loved for: Her love of all things Real Housewives, and her delightful turn as the iconic Mary Cherry in the 1999 Ryan Murphy series Popular.

She's also a huge fan of TV in general, as you're about to find out!