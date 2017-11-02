It looks like David Foster had a famous lady by his side to help celebrate his birthday—Katharine McPhee.

The music producer and songstress were spotted as they headed out of West Hollywood hot spot Craig's in honor of Foster's 68th birthday dinner Wednesday night. According to an insider, the restaurant is the composer's favorite in the city and his daughters helped arrange the soirée.

In addition to McPhee, attendees included his kids, Erin Foster and Sara Foster, and stepsons Brody Jennerand Brandon Jenner. "It was a really nice dinner," the source described. "Everyone was joking around and giving him a hard time about his age, but David was loving it." As for the menu, the group enjoyed Craig's famous dessert, the chocolate pizza, as they sang Foster "Happy Birthday."