Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Officially Married

They made it official!
According to multiple reports, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are married. While the couple was rumored to have tied the knot back in 2007, they actually hadn't made it official until early October when they obtained a marriage license and had a wedding.
The 38-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress tied the knot during a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, Calif. The couple has been together for over 10 years now and they have two children together, a 10-year-old daughter named Lola Iolani and an 8-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf.
Bonet is also mother to actress Zoë Kravitz, from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz. The duo eloped in 1987 and split in 1993.
Back in August, Bonet surprised Momoa on the set of his upcoming movie, Aquaman, in Australia for his birthday. Since the actor had to be away for work on his 38th birthday, she brought their kids and friends to him!
Momoa posted a pic of the group together on set with the caption, "I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j.
So sweet! Congratulations to the couple and their family!
Us Weekly was first to report the wedding news.