"It was really intense, and there's no other way to describe it," Gadon told E! News. "Everything from the way that I got the part through auditioning to the prep we did to the actual shooting, which was grueling, to the six weeks of voiceover that we did after shooting, everything about it was really intense. I didn't really sleep when we shot it. It was a full on experience."

Anna Paquin plays Nancy Montgomery, the housekeeper Grace is accused of murdering, and apparently part of Gadon's research got a little bit method

"Anna let me choke her like a few times in real life, like just to get the feel for it, so that was really generous," Gadon said. "She's a really generous actor."

"Yeah, she learned how to choke really well."