Taylor Swift Releases New Song "Call It What You Want"

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song!

The 27-year-old singer has released "Call It What You Want," the latest track off of her upcoming reputation album. On Thursday morning, Swift surprised fans by revealing the new song would be released at midnight.

In a series of Instagram posts, Swifties were given a glimpse of the track's lyrics. In one post the lyrics read, "But would you run away with me?" This was then followed by a response, "Yes." Another post shared a different set of lyrics from the song, "Holding my breath slowly I said, 'You don't need to save me.'"