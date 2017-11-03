This weekend audiences will flock to movie theaters, don their 3D glasses and settle in for two hours of good old-fashioned Thor: Ragnarok fun.

In the third installments of Marvel's most otherworldly franchise (this flick follows the original Thor and 2013's The Dark World), which is in theaters today, things are decidedly more dramatic for everyone's favorite Hammer-wielding superhero. To start, he doesn't have the hammer this time around—Thor is imprisoned across the universe and his weapon (and the source of his power) has been confiscated.

His brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has taken over his home planet and the entire civilization has been threatened. He also has to fight in a deadly gladiator competition against Hulk, which is never an easy time.