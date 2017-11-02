Here's How Camila Cabello Made Her "Havana" Music Video

Havana, ooh na-na!

Camila Cabello had a vision for her music video "Havana," but after watching this behind-the-scenes video, we learned that it also reflects different aspects of the singer's life.

"Havana" received over 10 million views within the first 24 hours of its debut.

Cabello explains that Michael Jackson's "Thriller" inspired her to make the entended music video.

To formulate her vision, the 20-year-old songstress enlisted the help of social media stars Lele Pons and LeJuan James, who played her sister and grandmother.