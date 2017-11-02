Kerry Washington may play the fearless Olivia Pope on Scandal, but even the actress gets spooked.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Washington and Ellen DeGeneres played "Purple Purseword" — a spin on the classic word-association game named after the nonprofit Purple Purse. Each celebrity had to get the other to guess a secret word by giving one clue at a time.

The game started innocently. Washington got DeGeneres to say "rosé" with the clues "wine" and "pink," and DeGeneres got Washington to guess "guitar" with "electric" and "acoustic."

But things took a freaky turn once the actress got the host to guess "skeleton" with the clue "bones." DeGeneres followed up with the clue "whisper" for "secret," and cued a man in a skeleton costume to jump out from a table and scare Washington — so much so she screamed and got out of her chair.