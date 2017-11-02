K.J. Apa signals that his September car accident was his own fault and says his work schedule, which many fans have speculated was partially to blame for the accident, has not changed.

In September, the Riverdale star was involved in a car crash near Vancouver after shooting scenes for the show for more than 14 hours, Warner Bros. Television had confirmed. He was treated by first-responders at the scene and discharged without serious injuries.

"That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part," the 20-year-old New Zealand actor, who plays Archie on the show, told Esquire in an interview posted on Wednesday. "I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I'm okay—it could have been a lot worse."