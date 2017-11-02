Two rings in one night? Carlos Correa's plan went off without a hitch.

The 23-year-old World Series champ got down on one knee after winning Game 7 and proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez.

But as the baseball stud's teammate Alex Bregman explains to Yahoo Sports, this wasn't an on the spur of the moment situation.

In fact, the Puerto Rican shortstop had told other Houston Astros players about his glorious plan and even planned to do it during Game 6, but the team lost to the Dodgers, and Correa pushed it back to Game 7.