Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Are Having a Serious Lovefest on Twitter and OMG It's Amazing!

Let the fangirling continue! 

The other night, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's "obsessed" with binge-watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians (her favorite show on TV).

"I love them, I really do," the 13-year old told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm obsessed with them," Millie continued. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"

As it turns out the love is "mutual!"

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter today to gush over Millie. "Yesterday, I tweeted how much I love Stranger Things and someone sent me this," Khloe write in reference to Millie's Fallon interview, adding, "It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE."

Millie responded, "Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys."

But there's more. Kris Jenner also responded to Millie, tweeting, "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr."

"Glad you liked the show!" Millie responded. "But whilst filming #STS2 #KUWTK is alllll I would watch. It's eleven's favorite."

Then Kim Kardashian chimed in, "OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!"

And Millie replied, "BEST DAY EVER! Life complete."

Now can you all please hang out soon? OK, thanks!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

