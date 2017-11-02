Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, has been deemed one of the most influential teens in the world.

Kaia, 16, makes her debut on Time's annual list, which honors 30 teens who "have a global impact through social media and an overall ability to drive news." Other honorees include singer Shawn Mendes and Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi.

"The daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has clearly inherited her mother's fashion savvy," Time editor Ashley Hoffman writes. "Since gracing the cover of Vogue Paris with her mom at 14, Gerber has made a name for herself as a high fashion model and snagged campaigns for major brands like Versace and Alexander Wang. And in 2017 Gerber became one of the most in-demand runway models at New York Fashion Week, walking in more than a dozen high-profile shows during her first year on the catwalk. More recently, Vogue gave her the reins to its Instagram account, so she could document her experience during New York Fashion Week. Her mom, of course, could not be prouder."

Kaia certainly influences fans online, as she has more than 2.3 million Instagram followers.