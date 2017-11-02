Winning an award means nothing without someone to share it with, Nicole Kidman said.

The 50-year-old actress was a double winner in September at the 2017 Emmys, for producing and starring in the HBO mini-series Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon. "I was so glad to win the two Emmys, because I have [two] daughters," Kidman said on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. "It was amazing to take home two and go, 'You get one each.'"

Kidman received her an Academy Award 15 years ago for her role in The Hours. While it's undoubtedly a major achievement for any actress, for Kidman, it was a bittersweet moment. "When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn't have a partner to share it with," said Kidman, who at the time had recently left Tom Cruise. "I was flailing, emotionally and personally. So, to win and Emmy and be in love and have my family…It's amazing." After she won the Oscar, she recalled, "I was alone. I sort of ordered some room service, and that was it—which I know is like, 'Oh.'" Kidman, who wed Keith Urban in 2006, added, "There's something incredible about going home and going, 'Baby! We did it!' And that's what we did."