Swift posted pictures of what appear to be lyrics from the song on Instagram. The 1989 star has used the social platform to tease her entire album so far. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to hear the rest of her songs. Reputation drops Nov. 10—so mark your calendars.
But if Nov. 10 seems too far off, fear not. The "Shake It Off" singer is gifting Swifties with a performance next week. In a press release, The ABC Television Network announced Swift is performing a new song on air during its "TGIT" lineup on Nov. 9. According to the release, Swift will give a three-minute performance during an episode of Scandal. The show begins at 9:00 p.m. EST. An extended version of the performance will air on Freeform on Nov. 10.
Reputation has clearly been a labor of love for Swift. The "Love Story" singer gave fans an inside look into her music writing process by sharing a video of her writing "Gorgeous." She's also posted behind-the-scenes videos of the making of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video—a video that broke four major records in its first week, including most video views in the first 24 hours and most Spotify streams in its first day.
The album has produced mixed reviews so far. But Call It What You Want, these record-breaking figures suggest Reputation will be a success.