We're one step closer to hearing Taylor Swift 's full Reputation album.

After dropping her songs "Gorgeous," "…Ready for It" and "Look What You Made Me Do," the Grammy-winning artist revealed she's releasing a new song, "Call It What You Want" at 12:00 a.m. EST.

Swift posted pictures of what appear to be lyrics from the song on Instagram. The 1989 star has used the social platform to tease her entire album so far. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to hear the rest of her songs. Reputation drops Nov. 10—so mark your calendars.