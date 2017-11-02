The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back—with a historical twist. Nickelodeon is returning to 2D for the new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a new voice cast including The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham as April O'Neil, marking the first time April has been portrayed as an African-American.

"I've watched TMNT since I was a little girl. I'm so proud to be playing the first African-American April O'Neil. What an incredible honor for me and milestone for this iconic cartoon," Graham said in a statement. "I'm excited for all the adventures the Turtles and I will have!"