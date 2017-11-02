Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Beauty Queen Girlfriend After World Series Win

by Elyse Dupre

It was a good night for Houston Astros player Carlos Correa

After his team beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series, the shortstop got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez.

Correa popped the question on live TV after a Fox Sports reporter asked him if winning the World Series was everything he thought it would be.

"It's everything and more," the baseball player said. "It's one of the biggest steps of my life, one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and right now I'm about to take another big step in my life."

Fishing the ring box out of his pocket, Correa then went over to Rodriguez and proposed.

"Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world," he said. "Will you marry me?"

Rodriguez, who was Miss Texas USA in 2016 and Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013, covered her face and burst through the field gates to kiss her now fiancé. Obviously, she said yes. The baseball player then slid the giant pear-shaped diamond ring on his loved one's finger.

 

Daniella Rodriguez, Carlos Correa

Rodriguez is clearly Correa's biggest fan. The former beauty queen has posted several pictures of her cheering on her man on Instagram.

ALCS Bound!!!???????????? #LetsDoThis #Astros

A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch the video to see the proposal.

