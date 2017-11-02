During Game 7 of the World Series, fans got a special look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The trailer began with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon—the ship that took him on galactic adventures with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), C-3PO (Athony Daniels), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). While the 45-second TV spot reused many shots previously seen in the Oct. 9 trailer, it also invited fans of the films into the red throne room of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), flanked by his Praetorian Guard and The First Order's General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

In addition to seeing a new shot of Leia, looking forlorn, fans were also treated to footage of Finn (John Boyega) piloting a skimmer along the salt flats of the planet Crait, as well as Luke's protégé, Rey (Daisy Ridley), in the rain, wielding what was once the Skywalker family lightsaber.