It's that time of year again. Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel asked parents across America to trick their little ones and tell them they ate their Halloween candy. Moms and dads have been helping the Jimmy Kimmel Live host pull off this stunt for the past seven years, and this year, a few celebrity parents got in on the fun.
One of these parents was Channing Tatum. While serving as Jimmy Kimmel Live's guest host, the Magic Mike actor showed a video of him pranking his four-year-old daughter Everly.
After Tatum told his daughter he ate all her candy, Everly turned her back on her father and shuffled over to her mom Jenna Dewan Tatum. She then grabbed her mom's legs and started to sniffle.
Tatum couldn't stand seeing his daughter upset, so he came clean. However, his daughter didn't find his joke amusing.
"Dad, that's not funny," she said in the video.
"You're right—that really was not funny. I'm so sorry baby," the guest host said after airing the clip. "I hope you forgive me someday for that."
But Tatum wasn't the only celebrity parent to get in on the Halloween hoax. Pink, who made a guest appearance on the show, said she tried to pull the same stunt on her daughter Willow; however, her savvy six year old didn't fall for the trick.
The Beautiful Trauma singer showed a video of her husband Carey Hart breaking the news to their eldest child. When Willow heard her father's fake candy confession, she said, "Give me my candy," and threw her trick-or-treating bag at her father. Unconvinced, the tot pressed further.
"You promise? You don't do you?" she said. "So, I don't believe you."
Even Kimmel decided to pull the prank on his daughter Jane. At first, the three year old didn't seem bothered that her father allegedly ate all her candy. "What? I still have one. Don't worry," she said as she fished a single Smarties from the bottom of the bag. In fact, she seemed more concerned that the family's waffles were done cooking. But once Kimmel started detailing all of the sweets he stole, she started to become a bit more disheartened by the news.
Watch all of the videos to see the parents' and kids' reactions.
