Sam Smith Sings with Fifth Harmony in Epic Carpool Karaoke Session

Sam Smith has officially joined the ranks of artists who have helped James Corden get to work. 

He joined the Late Late Show host in his car tonight for a quick round of Carpool Karaoke, and as expected, the two jammed out to a whole bunch of Smith's hits. They also discussed Smith's recent weight loss, his love for Ryan Gosling, whether he's actually not good at a one night stand, and his fandom of Fifth Harmony. 

He's apparently a huge fan, and Corden surprised him by inviting Fifth Harmony to join them in the car, squeezing all four girls in the back seat to sing "Work From Home." Needless to say, Smith was beyond thrilled. 

We also learned that Smith has big plans for his future wedding, including the fact that he plans to hold a funeral for his single self before the weddinc ceremony. 

"I'm in a coffin, and there are all these Powerpoint presentations about all my single life, how fun it was, and everyone's crying, like oh my god," he explained. "And then I raise from the coffin, everyone takes off their black clothes and they're wearing white, and the wedding begins." 

"God help your husband," Corden quipped. 

The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS. 

