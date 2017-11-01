Sam Smith has officially joined the ranks of artists who have helped James Corden get to work.

He joined the Late Late Show host in his car tonight for a quick round of Carpool Karaoke, and as expected, the two jammed out to a whole bunch of Smith's hits. They also discussed Smith's recent weight loss, his love for Ryan Gosling, whether he's actually not good at a one night stand, and his fandom of Fifth Harmony.

He's apparently a huge fan, and Corden surprised him by inviting Fifth Harmony to join them in the car, squeezing all four girls in the back seat to sing "Work From Home." Needless to say, Smith was beyond thrilled.