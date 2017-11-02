When Oliver Queen gave up the job of Green Arrow to Diggle in the second episode of season six, nearly everyone reacted the same way.

There's no way that's going to stick, we all said. This will last for like, an episode, we all thought. And even Diggle himself, David Ramsey, felt the same way.

"I thought it was going to be like a one-off," he tells E! News. "You know, kinda the way it's been before—he's a decoy."

But apparently, for at least the first six or so episodes of the season, Diggle is keeping the gig.

"When I found out he was going to have a crossbow, I knew that they're really committed to it, because you know, there's more than just the money for a new costume invested. Now you're going into the props and you're changing the story," Ramsey says. "There's a visual change to the character, not just the weapon he uses."