Meet Mette Towley: The Scene-Stealing Dancer in Rihanna and N.E.R.D.'s ''Lemon'' Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Harry Styles, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Harry Styles' First Solo Tour Is One for the Books: From Slipping on Kiwis to Saving Fans in Distress

Kristen Bell, Dave Grohl

Kristen Bell Gives Frozen the Rock Star Treatment With Metallica Mash-Up

It takes a lot to steal the show when the only other players are Pharrell Williams and Rihanna, but that's just what Mette Towley did in N.E.R.D and Riri's new music video, "Lemon," which surprised fans on Wednesday.

In the new video, Mette jumps onto the scene with her head getting shaved (as one does) by the self-proclaimed badgal in seedy looking motel. 

Despite the A-list status of the collaborators, the majority of "Lemon" follows the bad-ass Mette as she bounces around an indoor flea market—and boy, are we buying whatever the booty bumping dancer is selling. The best part of the music morsel is Mette's solo routine, which is leaving the Internet wanting more, more, more.

While Mette may not have danced inside your eyes before, the glittering gal has been hitting the floor as a member of Pharrell's dancers, The Baes, since 2014.

Mette dished to E! News about some of her favorite things, so here's 8 facts you should know about Mette...

Photos

Celebrity Music Videos Cameos

Mette Towley, Instagram

Instagram

1. Pharrell's Scared of Her: In his "Meet The Baes" series, Pharrell says, "Mette is the scary one to me because she walks around with a psychic force."

2. She Loves a Good Buzz: "I'd take a buzz over curls any day," says Mette to E! News.

3. She's a Smarty: Mette wanted to learn more about her passion, so she studded dance at the University of Minnesota.

In the Meet the Baes video, she says, "As a dancer, I think a lot of the times people assume that all you do is count to eight, and maybe your knowledge is only contained in your body and not as much as your mind/"

She added, "For myself, I think that what happened when I went to school for dance was I had the opportunity to learn dance theory. I had the opportunity to study classic cultural texts and literature that really opened my mind to the symbolism of what it means for me to be on stage."

4. She's Fun On and Off Camera: Mette loves to bust a move on and off the dance floor—and everywhere else!

The 26-year-old is known to be wise beyond her years but loves to kick it with her girls, pose for silly photos and hit dance floors all over the world.

 

5. Her Best Friend Is Close to Home: Mette tells E! News, "My best friend is my dad." Aww! Our hearts are melting.

6. She's No Martha Stewart: The scene-stealer admits, "Every picture in my house is hung by a thumbtack."

7. She's Got the Best Names for Her Moves: She tells E! News, "My favorite dance move in the 'Lemon' video is called 'I C Dead People.'"

People, don't forget to breathe. Tickets on sale tomorrow x ????????????????????????

A post shared by METTE (@mettenarrative) on

8. You Can Catch Her Soon: She's performing with N.E.R.D. at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA on Nov. 4.

As for the boys in the band, the last time N.E.R.D., which features Pharrell, Neptunes cohort Chad Hugo and Shay Haley, last released an album was back in 2010 with Nothing/

The "Happy" singer briefly brought back the boys in 2015 for three songs for The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water soundtrack, as well as one single called "Locked Away."

It's unclear if this "Lemon" a one-off single for N.E.R.D or if the group will be releasing a new album.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pharrell Williams , Rihanna , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.