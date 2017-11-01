It takes a lot to steal the show when the only other players are Pharrell Williams and Rihanna, but that's just what Mette Towley did in N.E.R.D and Riri's new music video, "Lemon," which surprised fans on Wednesday.

In the new video, Mette jumps onto the scene with her head getting shaved (as one does) by the self-proclaimed badgal in seedy looking motel.

Despite the A-list status of the collaborators, the majority of "Lemon" follows the bad-ass Mette as she bounces around an indoor flea market—and boy, are we buying whatever the booty bumping dancer is selling. The best part of the music morsel is Mette's solo routine, which is leaving the Internet wanting more, more, more.

While Mette may not have danced inside your eyes before, the glittering gal has been hitting the floor as a member of Pharrell's dancers, The Baes, since 2014.

Mette dished to E! News about some of her favorite things, so here's 8 facts you should know about Mette...