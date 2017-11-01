It takes a lot to steal the show when the only other players are Pharrell Williams and Rihanna, but that's just what Mette Towley did in N.E.R.D and Riri's new music video, "Lemon," which surprised fans on Wednesday.
In the new video, Mette jumps onto the scene with her head getting shaved (as one does) by the self-proclaimed badgal in seedy looking motel.
Despite the A-list status of the collaborators, the majority of "Lemon" follows the bad-ass Mette as she bounces around an indoor flea market—and boy, are we buying whatever the booty bumping dancer is selling. The best part of the music morsel is Mette's solo routine, which is leaving the Internet wanting more, more, more.
While Mette may not have danced inside your eyes before, the glittering gal has been hitting the floor as a member of Pharrell's dancers, The Baes, since 2014.
Mette dished to E! News about some of her favorite things, so here's 8 facts you should know about Mette...
1. Pharrell's Scared of Her: In his "Meet The Baes" series, Pharrell says, "Mette is the scary one to me because she walks around with a psychic force."
2. She Loves a Good Buzz: "I'd take a buzz over curls any day," says Mette to E! News.
3. She's a Smarty: Mette wanted to learn more about her passion, so she studded dance at the University of Minnesota.
In the Meet the Baes video, she says, "As a dancer, I think a lot of the times people assume that all you do is count to eight, and maybe your knowledge is only contained in your body and not as much as your mind/"
She added, "For myself, I think that what happened when I went to school for dance was I had the opportunity to learn dance theory. I had the opportunity to study classic cultural texts and literature that really opened my mind to the symbolism of what it means for me to be on stage."