Is Kylie Jenner Preparing for a Gender Reveal Photo Shoot? See the Instagram Raising Eyebrows

Kylie Jenner is seeing a whole lot of pink.

After celebrating Halloween night as an angel with BFF Jordyn Woods, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got fans talking yet again with her latest look.

In a new Instagram post, Kylie showcased her freshly manicured nails that were painted hot pink. She also had a strand of pink diamond butterflies wrapped around her fingers.

"Shoot day," she captioned the cryptic post that has received well over 40,000 comments.

So what could the colors and upcoming photos be about? Many fans have a theory that the reportedly pregnant reality star could be preparing for a gender reveal.

"Soooo maybe it's a girl? Maternity shoot?" one follower wrote. "Can't wait to see the pics if so."

Another fan commented, "I bet it's pink for gender reveal."

As the pregnancy rumors continue to swirl, Kylie continues to spend lots of time with her family and boyfriend Travis Scott.

Just last week, Kylie took a trip to the rapper's hometown where they were spotted enjoying lunch at a pizza parlor.

And while celebrating Halloween weekend, the woman behind Kylie's Cosmetics decided to stay in with family and friends before eventually dressing up with "my Lil Devil" Jordyn.

"Fire & Ice," Kylie wrote on Instagram while showing off her Halloween costume.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

