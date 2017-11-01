The View's Meghan McCain Is Engaged

Meghan McCain

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Meghan McCain is officially off the market!

The View co-host is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, a source confirms to E! News.

While fans have not met the lucky man or even know his name, Meghan has gushed about her guy in recent interviews.

In fact, when celebrating her 33rd birthday earlier this month on The View, the self-proclaimed "blonde republican" revealed he's even more conservative than her.

"This one works in politics and has for a long time so he wasn't as intimidated and he actually met my dad at my brother's wedding for the first time and ended up talking about health care or something very wonky," she revealed on a recent episode of the ABC daytime talk-show. "He's so conservative. He's funny in his own way."

Meghan added, "It's interesting that I dated so many liberals that you don't like and I've ultimately seem to have landed with the most conservative guy in the history of the world."

When asked by Meghan's co-hosts if her father Senator John McCain likes the man, he couldn't help but voice his approval.

"He's a very fine man," he explained during his most recent appearance on the show. "I'm very proud and very happy that they are so happy together."

The senator continued, "I think he's a fine man and I'm very pleased. We're going to have a very nice time together. Frankly, he's a little more conservative than I am." 

As to whether or not Meghan will share details about the proposal on an upcoming episode of The View, we'll be watching weekday mornings to find out.              

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/PT on ABC.

Us was first to report the news. 

