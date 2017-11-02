The View's Meghan McCain Is Engaged to Ben Domenech

UPDATE: Meghan McCain's fiance has been revealed. Page Six reports that conservative writer and The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech is the lucky guy.

"Love you bae. @MeghanMcCain," Ben shared on Twitter before Meghan "liked" the message.

Meghan later talked about her engagement while kicking off "Hot Topics" on The View.

"We have been together for years and we have been engaged for a while and it was a secret," she said. "I was hoping to get married and people wouldn't find out, but people talk sometimes. And I love him very much and I'm very happy and, you know, we have been together, and everyone keeps asking me, like, 'How did you get engaged? How did you get engaged?' I'm, like, well, we were at the Mayo Clinic and my father had his scan and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive and all these things."

"I never thought I would get married and I want the single girls out there to know that like, I don't consider this an achievement; it's just part of my life right now," she continued. "Wait for the men who love strong women...don't settle for less. Don't settle for anything else."

______________________

Meghan McCain is officially off the market!

The View co-host is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, a source confirms to E! News.

While fans have not met the lucky man or even know his name, Meghan has gushed about her guy in recent interviews.

In fact, when celebrating her 33rd birthday earlier this month on The View, the self-proclaimed "blonde republican" revealed he's even more conservative than her.

"This one works in politics and has for a long time so he wasn't as intimidated and he actually met my dad at my brother's wedding for the first time and ended up talking about health care or something very wonky," she revealed on a recent episode of the ABC daytime talk-show. "He's so conservative. He's funny in his own way."