Since their romantic nuptials in 2015, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiellohave blessed us with a multitude of cute moments for Jofie fans to gush over.

Who could forget when the Magic Mike star famously caught a glimpse of Vergara's derriere at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner and flurry of fireworks went off in the distance? But like any love-at-first-sight story, their union came with a few obstacles—like the fact that she was engaged to entrepreneur Nick Loeb when they met that night.

The Modern Family bombshell coincidentally ended things with her then-fiancé a few weeks later, making room for a new man by the name of Joe in her life.

The couple kicked off their whirlwind romance and after nearly a year and a half, they wed in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The rest, as they say, is history!