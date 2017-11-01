Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is one lucky angel.
The lingerie retailer revealed Wednesday that the Brazilian bombshell will wear the 2017 Champagne Night Fantasy Bra—worth a whopping $2 million—at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Every year, one model is chosen out of the VS pack to continue on the leggy legacy—upheld by Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum—to wear one of the most expensive, if not heaviest, bras in the world. The tradition has become an honor among models.
"After three days, I was still pinching myself because I couldn't believe it. I was very emotional. I cried very much," said the 27-year-old model about her reaction to the good news. "It's the biggest thing in my career right now. Of course, we hope [to be chosen], but we never know because there's so many of us, and we all work so hard. And I'm thankful and honored to be one of them now."
If you're unfamiliar with Lais or the bedazzled bra that will walk the stage come November, here's everything we know so far.
The Bra Is Worth Its Weight in Gems: Featuring almost 6,000 precious gemstones, including sapphires, yellow sapphires, blue topaz and diamonds, the 2017 Champagne Night's Fantasy Bra weighs more than 600 carats and took almost 350 hours to make. Bet on plenty of bodyguards protecting this $2 million bra. "I mean a lot of them are following me around today," Lais shared with E! News.
What to Wear With a $2 Million Bra: "I do have wings with the bra and I have high boots, which is amazing because it makes it more sexier," she said.
On Walking in Some Serious Shoes: "It's funny because when I first started I was like, ‘This woman is just so gorgeous," the model said of her mentor Adriana Lima. "She became one of my closest friends. She is just so beautiful inside and out. To be there following her footsteps and also Alessandra [Ambrosio], Heidi Klum, Gisele, all big models. No words can describe this."
Lais Is Working Out, Hard: "Two months before the show, I try to work out every day," shared the model. "I gave it a break after my fitting because I was like, 'OK, I got through my fitting. Let me breathe a little bit.' And then I'm just back in my routine right now. Pilates, boxing, whatever I feel in the mood to do, but I do it every day."
Moms Can Be Angels, Too: "You know, we all help each other. The girls understand—it's just beautiful," Lais answered when asked about her fellow model moms. It turns out Lais' son deserves some credit for his mom's success, too. "Well, my son motivates me a lot. Because I don't want to wake up and he just jumps on me and I have to be up."
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.