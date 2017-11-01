With fast success comes some furious drama.

It's no secret that the Fast and Furious franchise has found a loyal fan base with countless box office hits.

But in recent months, it's become clear that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Tyrese Gibson don't exactly see eye-to-eye on every aspect of the movie projects.

As a new month kicked off, Tyrese took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post inferring that he may not be sharing the big screen with some of his co-stars much longer.

"Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown'...... #CandyAssBitchMade," he shared with his nine million followers. "All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who's got his arms around my shoulder and who's standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter."