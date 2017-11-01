Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child Together

And another baby makes four!

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Redmayne are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm. "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep tells us.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner and his 34-year-old wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris Mary Redmayne back in June 2016.

Hannah was spotted showing the early stages of a baby bump while attending Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation Jewellery Series Preview with Eddie in London on Wednesday. In pictures posted on Daily Mail, who was first to report the baby news, the expecting couple can be seen enjoying the evening with friends.