Millie Bobby Brown's Pearl Embellished Shoes Are Circus-Chic

Raymond Hall/GC Images
While we've definitely seen stranger things than a 13-year-old wearing high heels, Millie Bobby Brown's two-tone platforms Gucci heels are truly out of this world.
The face of Calvin Klein wore head-to-toe Gucci, in an eye-catching black stretch jersey dress with a front zipper and ruffles. The patriotic, red, white and blue detailing, however, was not made complete without the star's satin pearl-studded pumps.
If you do a double take of the starlet's footwear, you'll notice all the impressive details that embellish her circus-chic shoes. Not only are the heels perfectly color-coordinated to her dress, but they're studded with rows of pearls and gold spikes on the back with a youthful bow.
The bold look, from her Good Morning America appearance, showcases how to incorporate statement shoes into your fall wardrobe. While Millie's fabulous heels are a whopping $1,150, we rounded up similarly fabulous pearl embellished pumps at every price to curb your shoe envy.
Just like the Stranger Things star, while wearing a pair of shoes this buzz-worthy, keep your outfit simple to avoid an over-stimulating look.
With that in mind, we encourage you to have fun playing with shoe textures, like all these pearls and spikes, to garner further attention to your feet. Bonus points if you can color-coordinate, as well as the Netflix star.
If you're still hesitant, keep it simple with the standard black and pearl combo to keep it classic, but fashion forward. But, if you're seeking to rival Millie or Carrie Bradshaw's shoe collection, go bold and gravitate toward a bold color and unexpected details for that extra flair.
Imitation Pearl Embellished Mule, $53.96
The More Pearls Sandal, $455
While we'd never want to be 13 again, we'd go back in time to all that teen angst if we got to walk in Millie Bobby Brown's shoes.
