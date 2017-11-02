Millie Bobby Brown's Pearl Embellished Shoes Are Circus-Chic

While we've definitely seen stranger things than a 13-year-old wearing high heels, Millie Bobby Brown's two-tone platforms Gucci heels are truly out of this world.

The face of Calvin Klein wore head-to-toe Gucci, in an eye-catching black stretch jersey dress with a front zipper and ruffles. The patriotic, red, white and blue detailing, however, was not made complete without the star's satin pearl-studded pumps.

If you do a double take of the starlet's footwear, you'll notice all the impressive details that embellish her circus-chic shoes. Not only are the heels perfectly color-coordinated to her dress, but they're studded with rows of pearls and gold spikes on the back with a youthful bow.