Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and More Picture Perfect Celebrity Couples on Halloween

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Halloween

Halloween isn't just for kids — and these celebrity couples are proof of that.

Several Hollywood sweethearts got into the Halloween spirit this year and dressed up for the spooktacular holiday. And we have to say, we're quite impressed.

While Halloween is normally a time for candy, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a healthier direction and dressed up as avocado toast. The supermodel, the toast part of the costume, posted a picture of her and her football hubby on Instagram, writing "I just can't resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween."

Celebrities' Cutest Couple Costumes for Halloween 2017

Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband Channing Tatum also went all out this year by dressing up as the characters from Tim Burton's film The Nightmare Before Christmas—per the request of their little one Everly.

"When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack," the actress and dancer wrote on Instagram. "Happy Halloween everyone."

But these weren't the only celebrity couples to get dressed up. Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima wore Bonnie and Clyde costumes, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dressed up as as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Fans even claimed they could see a baby bump underneath's Khloe's costume. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also channeled their inner superheroes by dressing up as Marvel's Black Cat and Spider Man.

To see other cute celebrities' costumes, check out the gallery:

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen as Avocado Toast

Who doesn't love avocado toast—or Tom and Gisele?

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, 2017 Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima as Bonnie and Clyde

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau looked retro-chic as Bonnie and Clyde.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Halloween 2017

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher as a Deer and a Hunter

It looks like the country singer was caught by her hockey hubby.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as GOT Characters

The lovebirds dressed up as as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and fans claimed they could spot a baby bump.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Copacabana Couple

In this photo of a photo, the model and her Grammy-winning husband can be seen dressed in Copacabana costumes.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Pretty in Pink Stars

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actors looked adorable as characters from the 1986 show.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik as Spider Man and The Black Cat

It's your friendly neighborhood Spider Man and his supermodel girlfriend.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Spooktacular Ensemble

The country music star donned a top hat and glasses while the Emmy-winning actress wore pigtails and a skeletons costume.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

Sporting an impressive beard, the singer dressed up as Willie Nelson and her husband wore a Waylon Jennings costume.

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum as Jack and Sally

Per the request of their daughter Everly, the couple dressed up as the stars from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Which costume was your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

