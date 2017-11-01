Ricky Gervais is at a point in his life where he feels like he can say and do anything, including avoiding the "awful" human species

For example, while visiting with fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, the Brit revealed the lengths he will go to in order to avoid meet-and-greets with fans.

"I am in the car before they finish clapping," he joked, "Helicopters—anything—to get me out of there."

With age, the comedian has become even more emboldened by the excuse of "old people's rights." While DeGeneres points out that he has always spoken his mind, his "Humanity" stand up tour has provided him with a new platform to share his grievances with the world and just how much he dislikes human beings.