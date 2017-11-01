"Bieber is still in love with Selena," a source tells E! News. "He has expressed that to her. He always has had love for her even when they weren't together but needed to grow up and date other people to realize."

Right now, the insider says Bieber is just Gomez's "friend at this moment," adding that he "didn't put any pressure on her when she was with Abel to be with him because he was going through his own stuff."

The sources also says, "He respects Selena and just wants her to be happy. He knows she is a fragile woman and he just wants to be there for her. He hopes that building their bond again may help them in the future."