How to Freshen Up Your Brows at Home Like Khloe Kardashian

by Alanah Joseph

It's hard to trust a stranger with your eyebrows. 

There's always that fear that with one wrong movement, you could be left with awkwardly shaped arches or sparse tails you'll have to fill in for weeks before they grow back. It's a nightmare. 

Kelley Baker knows the struggle. Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more regularly seek the beauty pro's help to transform their brows. Now, she's sharing how to maintain your brows in between appointments (read: Put the wax down!).

"[Eyebrows] used to be more filled in, but they're getting softer and softer," the guru told E! News.

Soft brows are easier to keep up at home. So, if your pro (or Kelley) is unavailable and you quiver at the thought of someone new, you can easily freshen up your brows with a few beauty products—no wax strips included. 

Follow the steps below and watch the video above!

Step 1: Tweeze any stray hairs outside of the desired shape. Pro tip: Don't try to shape your brows, as you may overpluck. 

Step 2: Apply Kelley Baker Brows Highlighter Pencil to a sharp, angled brush and add to the top and bottom of the brow to define the shape.

Step 2: Brush brows hairs up and out.

Step 3: Use a brow pencil a shade lighter than your skin tone to outline the brow. You don't have to fill in the whole thing. Kelley used the KBB Brow Defining Pencil.

Step 4: Brush the brows up to blend the product and smooth over the hair. 

Step 5: Once both brows have a similar shape, sharpen the arches with the smudge brush. Remember: Brows are sisters, not twins.

Step 6: Set with a clear brow gel.

Step 7: Finish the look with a final brush up and out.

Model's dress: Avec Les Filles Sweatshirt Tunic Dress

Model's sunglasses: Quay x Kylie 20's Sunglasses

