Kristen Bell Gives Frozen the Rock Star Treatment With Metallica Mash-Up

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Biel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at How She Wrote "Gorgeous"

Spiff TV, Chris Brown, Prince Royce

Spiff TV and Prince Royce Talk About Collaborating With Chris Brown for "Just As I Am"

Tom Selleck and David Letterman gave an epic performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Or should we say, Kristen Bell dressed as Selleck's Magnum, P.I. character and Dave Grohl dressed as Letterman for Halloween, gave an epic performance. Bell appeared on the late-night show Tuesday, guest hosted by Grohl. 

During the interview, Grohl said being there with Bell was "kind of the biggest deal" to his three daughters. "If I were to jam a song with you, I would become the coolest dad," the Foo Fighters star said.

Read

Kristen Bell Stars in R-Rated Frozen Parody

"I would jam with you! I would, yes! Are you kidding me?" Bell replied. "What do you wanna do?"

Bell then stood up and started singing a song from her 2013 movie Frozen, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" During her performance, Grohl got up from his seat and started playing the drums.

The performance then turned into a mash-up with Metallica's song "Enter Sandman" and the result is probably a little surprising and confusing to kids, but pretty awesome at the same time!

Watch the video above to see Bell and Grohl's mash-up!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dave Grohl , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Frozen , Metallica , Music , Halloween , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.