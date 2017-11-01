"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," Arie said on Good Morning America after he was unexpectedly announced as the next Bach, landing the role over frontrunner Peter Kraus. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."

Viewers last saw Arie six years ago, when he was left broken hearted by Emily Maynard, who chose Jef Holm over him. (She's now married to Tyler Johnson.)

"He hasn't been able to find a love like hers since," ABC said in its release. "Now Arie, 36, is back and ready to race into America's heart yet again when he returns for a second shot at love."