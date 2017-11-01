Guys, kissing is weird. Kissing is especially if you're a teenager and on one of the world's most popular shows, Stranger Things. Just ask Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin.

Brown, who has detailed her kisses with Finn Wolfhard before, told Jimmy Fallon about the season two smooch when she stopped by The Tonight Show.

Before the kiss in the season two finale, Wolfhard whispered to Brown. "Yeah, so last year he was like all over Tic-Tacs, he was like, ‘Eat Tic-Tacs. I just want this be perfect,'" Brown, who also rapped a recap of season one on The Tonight Show, said. "So then this year, he wanted to let me know he was, like, kissing me then. So he was like, ‘I'm coming in," and he was like a ventriloquist! It was the craziest thing."