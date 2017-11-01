At long last, we finally know when we'll get to sink our teeth into Ryan Murphy's second installment of American Crime Story.

After teasing us with several very brief glimpses at The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story during new episodes of American Horror Story: Cult (seriously, that look at Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace kissing the coffin is chilling!), FX has announced the premiere date of the highly-anticipated season. Drum roll please...

The season will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. So that means we only have to wait another two months until Cruz, Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin are on our screens, bringing the tragic story of Versace's murder at the hands of Andrew Cunanan to life.