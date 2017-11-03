Netflix is saying goodbye to Kevin Spacey. The following statement was released Friday evening to multiple outlets, shedding light on the uncertain future of House of Cards' final season.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

Shortly thereafter, MRC released a subsequent statement: "While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey's behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately. MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus."

Earlier this week, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital sent executives down to the Baltimore, Maryland set of House of Cards following allegations leveled at Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp. The two companies in a joint statement said they were "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegations and sent executives to the set "to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported."