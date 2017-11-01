After she finished the show and went back to her office on Tuesday, she sad the paramedics ran tests and determined she was low on electrolytes. Her heart rate and blood pressure were "fine."

"I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean," she quipped. "The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

After the paramedics checked her out, she was met by a crowd of press, paparazzi and fans as she and her husband headed home. As Williams joked, they managed to shake the paparazzi by living in New Jersey because they stopped following her.

Jokes aside, she offered her gratitude for all of the well wishes. "I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers and my colleagues in this game on TV, I got all of your well wishes," she said.