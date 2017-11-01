Wendy Williams is "better now," but the on-air faint she endured on Tuesday was still "scary."

Recalling the shocking live event a day later during Wednesday's show, the daytime host assured the audience that it was not a stunt or joke. Instead, as she described, she was 48 minutes into the Halloween-themed show while dressed up as the Statue of Liberty when she was being briefed by a producer. According to Williams, she "felt it" as the woman was talking to her. "I'm like, 'Alright, Wendy, at least you're wearing flats and you're holding on to this and there's only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it, girl."