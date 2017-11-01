Bet You Won't Recognize Lady Gaga in Her Halloween Costume

Mother Monster, is that you?

Lady Gaga went all out for Halloween this year and dressed up as Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands.

The "Bad Romance" singer's wore a white jacket, sky-high boots, a black ensemble, a wig and — of course — the character's classic scissor-hands. Sarah Nicole Tanno did Gaga's makeup to make her look like the character. In fact, it took a whole team to put Gaga's look together. Frederic Aspiras did her hair, and she was styled by her sister Natali Germanotta, Tom Erebout and Lisa from the Instagram account @theladybruno. The crew celebrated the haunting holiday together.

The Grammy-winning artist posted pictures of her costume on Instagram, capturing one "Would you like a haircut!"