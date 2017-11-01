Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! Kim Kardashian Does Her Best Selena Impression for Halloween

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1406

Watch Kim Kardashian Devour Pizza & Ice Cream While Enjoying ''Last Supper'' Before Health Kick: ''I Just Want a Good Body''

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Go on Food Binge Before Diet

Kim Kardashian, Selena

Instagram

Kim Kardashian got her groove on. 

In honor of her final costume for Halloween, the reality star completed her lineup of iconic songstresses by dressing up as the late queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla. Donning a copy of her legendary sparkling purple bodysuit and styled with Selena's signature brunette bangs, the mother of two channeled the musician as she twirled around with a mic in hand and shared her faux performance with the world on social media. 

The 37-year-old star was clearly having a blast in her costume as she posed for the camera, smiling from ear to ear. As she tweeted while debuting the look, "My fave Selena!!!!"

Kardashian clearly had a theme in mind when she planned this year's Halloween getups. In addition to Selena, she dressed up as musical queens CherMadonna and Aliyah

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Kourtney Kardashian, Tin Man

Snapchat

Of course, she wasn't the only member of her famous family to get into the Halloween spirit. Sister Kourtney Kardashian had a heart as The Wizard of Oz's Tin Man while daughter Penelope dressed up as Dorothy. Later, Kourt switched gears as Bonnie while beau Younes Bendjima dressed as partner-in-crime, Clyde. Over the weekend, she did her best Michael Jackson impression alongside her sister. 

Over at Khloe Kardashian's house, the mom-to-be and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson got into the Game of Thrones spirit as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo while brother Rob Kardashian helped his daughter Dream celebrate her first Halloween by dressing her up as Raggedy Ann. 

Read

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Are Sonny and Cher for Halloween

???? Fire & Ice

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

As for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner appears to have had a low-key Halloween alongside bestie Jordyn Woods.

Their costumes of choice? Fire and ice!

Good work, everyone! Can't wait to see next year's costumes!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Halloween , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.